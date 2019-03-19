

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citi (C) announced, regardless of the Brexit outcome, the Bank is now offering its product and service suite from entities fully within the European Economic Area. Citi's products and services are now additionally available through Citibank Europe plc and Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG.



Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, Citi's new investment firm in Frankfurt, has begun actively trading on the most significant exchanges in the European Economic Area. It has also begun clearing trades via Eurex Clearing.



Citibank Europe plc, Citi's Ireland-based bank, is the result of the 2016 consolidation of Citi's bank branches in 22 countries in the European Economic Area.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX