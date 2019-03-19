

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Bertelsmann said that Kasper Rorsted (57), Chairman & CEO of adidas AG and a member of the Bertelsmann Supervisory Board since May 2011, is stepping down from Bertelsmann's supervisory committee with effect from March 31, 2019.



The Bertelsmann Annual General Meeting will decide on a successor in due course.



Kasper Rorsted's resignation is connected to Adidas' decision to propose Bertelsmann Chairman & CEO Thomas Rabe for election to the Adidas Supervisory Board at Adidas' Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2019.



