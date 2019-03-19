

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Hong Kong's unemployment rate held steady for a tenth straight month during the December to February period, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate remained stable at 2.8 percent during the period of December to February, in line with the economists expectation.



The unemployment rate has been at this level since February to April 2018.



'When compared with a year earlier, the unemployment situation in many major service sectors improved, notably in the retail, and accommodation and food services sectors amid the sustained expansion in inbound tourism', the Secretary for Labor and Welfare Law Chi-kwong said.



'The labor market is expected to stay tight in the near term.'



