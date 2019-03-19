

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer price inflation eased for the fourth consecutive month in February, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index rose 1.0 percent year-on-year in February, slower than a 1.3 percent increase in January. In December, the price growth was 2.7 percent.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation eased to 1.0 percent from 1.4 percent in the previous month, the agency said.



On a monthly basis, producer prices was stable in February after falling in the previous three months.



