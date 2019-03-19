Marijuana News TodayThe marijuana news today is a whirl of activity as New Jersey marijuana legalization moves forward and HEXO stock explodes.First, New Jersey marijuana legalization is one of several ongoing stories about marijuana legalization in the United States. Several U.S. states are considering passing bills that would legalize pot, each of them making varying degrees of progress.In the case of New Jersey, a marijuana legalization bill will eventually be put to a vote by the state Senate and Assembly. Committees in the state Congress have been advancing the measure, despite long delays and "back-room wrangling." (Source: ".

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...