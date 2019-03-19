

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford (F) Tuesday announced it will boost its production of Expedition and Lincoln Navigator sport utility vehicles, which will bring additional 550 new jobs to its Kentucky truck plant.



The auto giant will also transfer roughly 500 workers from its nearby Louisville assembly plant to help handle the 20 percent increase in production, which is expected to begin in July.



'Kentucky Truck Plant is home to two of Ford and Lincoln's most successful vehicles,' John Savona, Ford's vice president for North American manufacturing, said in a statement.



Expedition sales increased 35% in 2018, according to the company. Navigator sales increased 70% in 2018, its best year since 2007.



Last year, Ford had announced it would stop making sedans and re-focus on its larger models. Several other big auto makers have also shifted their focus to SUVs as sales of sedans have declined as consumers now prefer larger vehicles.



