

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) and I-Mab Biopharma announced that the first patient has been dosed in a phase 2 clinical study in Taiwan to evaluate MorphoSys's investigational human CD38 antibody TJ202/MOR202 in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. I-Mab owns the exclusive rights for development and commercialization of TJ202/MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao.



The dosing of the first patient triggers a milestone payment of US$5 million to MorphoSys.



Under I-Mab's fast-to-market development strategy, the study has been designed as a pivotal trial, which, if successful, could lead to a biologics license application (BLA) in Greater China. The multi-center, single-arm, phase 2 study will be conducted in mainland China and Taiwan to evaluate the efficacy and safety of TJ202/MOR202 in combination with dexamethasone in patients with multiple myeloma who have previously received at least two prior lines of treatment. The primary endpoint is to evaluate the objective response rate.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX