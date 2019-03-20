

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc (FB) announced changes in how it manages housing, employment and credit ads on platform. These changes are the result of settlement agreements with leading civil rights organizations and ongoing input from civil rights experts.



Facebook said its policies already prohibit advertisers from using tools to discriminate. It has removed thousands of categories from targeting related to protected classes such as race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and religion. But it can do better.



Facebook believes that the changes it is announcing today as part of settlements with the NFHA, ACLU, CWA and other groups will better protect people on Facebook: Anyone who wants to run housing, employment or credit ads will no longer be allowed to target by age, gender or zip code; Advertisers offering housing, employment and credit opportunities will have a much smaller set of targeting categories to use in their campaigns overall. Multicultural affinity targeting will continue to be unavailable for these ads. Additionally, any detailed targeting option describing or appearing to relate to protected classes will also be unavailable.



The company is building a tool so they can search for and view all current housing ads in the US targeted to different places across the country, regardless of whether the ads are shown to the users.



Facebook said, 'Housing, employment and credit ads are crucial to helping people buy new homes, start great careers, and gain access to credit. They should never be used to exclude or harm people. Getting this right is deeply important to me and all of us at Facebook because inclusivity is a core value for our company.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX