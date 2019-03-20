

LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) announced changes to its Board of Directors, subject to approval at its annual ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting to be held on 24 April 2019.



Olivier Goudet, Alexandre Behring, Stéfan Descheemaeker and Carlos Alberto Sicupira will be leaving their positions as members of the Board of Directors, immediately after the Annual Shareholders' Meeting. Goudet has served on our Board of Directors since April 2011 and has been its Chairperson since April 2015.



Behring, Descheemaeker and Sicupira have served on Board of Directors since 2014, 2008 and 2004, respectively.



To replace Goudet as Chairperson of Board, the company said it has approached Martin J. Barrington. He will be proposed as the unanimous choice of Board of Directors, including independent directors, as new Chairperson, effective as from the Annual Shareholders' Meeting. Mr. Barrington knows our industry and our company well.



Barrington has been fully retired from his previous role as Chairman and CEO for almost a year and has the time required as Chairperson of Board to dedicate to AB InBev.



To fill the independent director seat left by Goudet, the company proposed Dr. Xiaozhi Liu. To replace Mr. Behring, Mr. Descheemaeker and Mr. Sicupira, our controlling shareholders are pleased to announce that Mr. Claudio Garcia, Ms. Sabine Chalmers and Ms. Cecilia Sicupira, respectively, will be proposed as new directors at the upcoming Annual Shareholders' Meeting.



