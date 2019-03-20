

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SDL plc. (SDL.L), global content management and language translation software and service, reported that its profit before tax for the twelve months ended 31 December 2018 rose to 18.4 million pounds from 17.0 million pounds last year.



Adjusted basic earnings per share increased 23% to 24.7 pence as a result of improved trading. Basic earnings per share for continuing Operations was 17.2 pence which was a 9% reduction on prior year and was impacted by the increase in exceptional items and the additional shares in issue to finance the DLS acquisition.



Profit for the year attributable to equity holders of the Parent dropped to 14.8 million pounds from 30.1 million pounds in the prior year. Profit from continuing operations was 14.8 million pounds, down from 15.4 million pounds in the prior year.



Group revenues grew by 12.6% to 323.3 million pounds and organic revenues increased by 4.5% at constant currency.



The Board proposed a 13% increase in the total ordinary dividend per share for the year to 7.0 pence, compared to 6.2 pence per share paid in 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX