

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Aeris Resources Limited confirmed that its Board is in discussions with Glencore regarding a potential acquisition of CSA mine. Aeris has made an offer to acquire the CSA mine from Glencore. The Group noted that late stage negotiations around the offer and associated documents are ongoing but are yet to be finalised. Broadly, the current offer by Aeris comprises $575 million in mix of cash (approximately $525 million) and Aeris shares (approximately $50 million) plus a royalty payable to Glencore. Funding for the offer has not been finalised.



The company said it will update the market if and when any formal agreement is entered into in relation to the proposed acquisition.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX