

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. and Suzuki Motor Corp. announced they intend to grow in new fields, such as joint collaboration in production and in the widespread popularization of electrified vehicles. The new collaborative businesses will include widely spread hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) technologies in India through local procurement of HEV systems, engines, and batteries. Globally, Toyota will supply THS (Toyota Hybrid System) to Suzuki, under the new collaboration.



Toyota and Suzuki will also collaborate in the fields of technological development and production, leveraging the strengths of both companies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX