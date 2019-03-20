

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were subdued on Wednesday, as investors digested conflicting reports on U.S.-China trade talks and waited to get some cues from today's Fed meeting and Thursday's BoE rate decision.



There are signs of fault lines emerging in ongoing U.S.-China trade talks, with a Bloomberg report suggesting that China is pushing back against U.S. demands in trade negotiations.



On the contrary, a Trump administration official said that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would return to China next week for another round of trade talks with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.



Both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are expected to maintain the status quo on rates in view of multiple headwinds on the global economy.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 5,421 in opening deals after rising 0.2 percent on Tuesday.



The British pounded drifted lower against both the euro and U.S. dollar after the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, said that EU member states should prepare for a no-deal Brexit.



