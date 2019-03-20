

FORT LAUDERDALE (dpa-AFX) - Pareteum Corp. (TEUM) announced a new sales transaction with Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS).



The agreement will see Citrix migrate employees to a cloud-based deployment of Pareteum's iPass SmartConnect solution, which has been fully integrated with Citrix's existing single sign-on solution to provide users with an enhanced security experience. A phased rollout is currently underway.



Using the Pareteum solution on corporate-issued and BYOD devices, Citrix's mobile employees will be able to seamlessly and securely connect to millions of Wi-Fi hotspots globally, automatically transitioning back to cellular when Wi-Fi is not available.



Citrix will be able to manage access controls such that employees will only need to securely sign in once to get connected to Wi-Fi across the globe.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX