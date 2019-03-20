

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck announced that the company management and the Joint Works Council have signed a comprehensive agreement applicable to the Darmstadt site. The aim is to secure the future viability of company headquarters as a central science and technology hub and to further expand it. For the purpose, Merck will invest a total of 1 billion euros until 2025. The company management and employee representatives have agreed to extend the employment guarantee until the end of 2025.



Merck is currently holding talks about the possible construction of a new membrane plant in Darmstadt. Also, the company plans to construct a new Vocational and Advanced Training Center at the site.



