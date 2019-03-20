

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) announced the company expects second quarter earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $0.42 - $0.46 and adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.44 - $0.48. For the second quarter of prior year, reported and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were $1.42, which included discrete tax benefits of $0.52 per share.



For the second quarter, the company expects to report operating cash flow in the range of $30 million - $35 million. As of the end of the second quarter, total debt was $163 million.



Schnitzer will report its second quarter fiscal 2019 financial results on April 4, 2019.



