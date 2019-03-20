

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer price inflation rose in February, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.3 percent rise in January.



Data showed that prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply gained 8.1 percent and mining and quarrying rose 4.6 percent.



Meanwhile, manufacturing prices dropped 0.4 percent in February from last year.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.5 percent, reversing a 0.6 percent rise in the previous month.



Further, data showed that import prices moved up 0.8 percent from a month ago and by 1.4 percent annually. Export prices rose 0.8 percent from January and 1.0 percent from last year.



