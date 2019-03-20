

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Wednesday announced the introduction of all-new Kindle with a built-in adjustable front light for under $120. The company noted that a user can adjust the display brightness to read comfortably in even more places - whether indoors at night or outside in the sun.



The all-new Kindle also includes an updated design that is thin and light, so that it is easy to hold in one hand for hours of reading. The all-new Kindle comes in black or white for just $119.99, and is available for pre-order Wednesday on the Amazon Kindle website.



'Customers consistently tell us how much they appreciate having a front light on Kindle devices so they can read in any environment-from a sunny patio to their bed at night. The team worked hard to bring this customer-favourite feature to our most affordable device, and we're excited to introduce the all-new Kindle-the first Kindle under $120 with a built-in adjustable front light,' said Kevin Keith, Vice President of Amazon Devices.



The new Kindle includes a glare-free display with laser-quality text that is easy to read. It also features the latest electronic ink technology for better contrast and storage to hold thousands of books.



Further, the device has Whispersync and Whispersync for Voice, Goodreads, Smart Lookup and the X-Ray features.



'Now, when you finish a book, it will automatically be marked as read in your library and synced across your reading devices including Kindle, Fire Tablet, and the free Kindle apps for iOS and Android. With just a few taps, you can filter to see which books you've read and which you haven't, so organizing your library has never been easier,' Amazon said.



Amazon noted that last year, it introduced a new home experience that makes it easier to find a user's next great read. The company said that a user will now find more recommendations based on his reading history, including new and trending titles in Kindle Unlimited and the Kindle Store.



These features will be delivered as a free, over-the-air update to the all-new Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite Gen 6 (released in 2013), and newer devices in the coming months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX