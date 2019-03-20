

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk announced the submission of two New Drug Applications or NDAs to the US Food and Drug Administration for oral semaglutide, a once-daily glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogue in a tablet, as well as a supplemental NDA or sNDA for once-weekly Ozempic or semaglutide.



An NDA was submitted for oral semaglutide seeking approval for an indication for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes. A priority review voucher (PRV) has been applied to the NDA, leading to an anticipated review time of six months from the submission date, according to standard FDA review timelines.



The submission for oral semaglutide for the treatment of glycaemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes is based on the results from 10 PIONEER clinical trials, which included 9,543 adults with type 2 diabetes.



The applications for the oral semaglutide and Ozempic cardiovascular risk reduction indications are based on the results of two cardiovascular outcomes trials (CVOTs) evaluating the effects of adding semaglutide or placebo to standard of care on the risk of cardiovascular events; PIONEER 6 with oral semaglutide and SUSTAIN 6 with Ozempic.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX