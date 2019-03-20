

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple announced new AirPods, the second generation of wireless headphones. The new Apple-designed H1 chip, developed specifically for headphones, delivers performance efficiencies, faster connect times, more talk time and the convenience of hands-free 'Hey Siri.'



AirPods come with either a standard charging case or a new Wireless Charging Case for convenient charging at home and on the go. The new AirPods and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case are available to order on apple.com and the Apple Store app starting today, and in Apple Stores beginning next week, the company said.



The company noted that the new Apple-designed H1 chip allows AirPods to deliver up to 50 percent more talk time compared to first generation AirPods. Switching between devices while listening to music on iPhone, Apple Watch or iPad is more seamless than ever with two times faster connect times. For the first time, AirPods now feature the convenience of 'Hey Siri' making it easier to change songs, make a call, adjust the volume or get directions simply by saying, 'Hey Siri.'



The company noted that AirPods with standard charging case will be available for $159 and are available to order on apple.com and the Apple Store app starting today, and in Apple Stores starting next week.



AirPods with Wireless Charging Case will be available for $199 and are available to order on apple.com and the Apple Store app starting today, and in Apple Stores starting next week.



Customers can order the standalone Wireless Charging Case for $79 on apple.com and the Apple Store app starting today, and in Apple Stores starting next week.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX