

Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report and Accounts



20 March 2019



Admiral Group Plc ('Company') announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held at 2pm on Thursday 25 April 2019 at Cardiff City Hall, Cathays Park, Cardiff, CF10 3ND.



In connection with this, the following documents have been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders today:



· Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 ('Annual Report'),



· Notice of Annual General Meeting;



· Proxy Form (in the case of shareholders on the register of members).



Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.



Copies of the above documents are also available to view on the Company's website at: www.admiralgroup.co.uk.



Mark Waters Company Secretary LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685



