

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Guess? Inc. (GES) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $23.23 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $1.04 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Guess? Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $58.24 million or $0.70 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $837.13 million from $792.16 million last year.



Guess? Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $58.24 Mln. vs. $51.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.70 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q4): $837.13 Mln vs. $792.16 Mln last year.



