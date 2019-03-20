

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Thursday release Q4 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to add 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.5 percent on year after rising 0.3 percent on quarter and 2.6 percent on year in the three months prior.



New Zealand also will see February figures for credit card spending; in January, spending was up 1.4 percent on month and 6.9 percent on year.



Australia will provide February data for unemployment, with forecasts suggesting the jobless rate will hold steady at 5.0 percent. The Australian economy is expected to add 15,000 jobs following the increase of 39,100 in January.



Hong Kong will provide February figures for consumer prices; in January, inflation was up 2.4 percent on year.



The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The banks is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate at 6.00 percent.



The central bank in the Philippines also will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates. The banks is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.75 percent.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Thursday for the Vernal Equinox and will reopen on Friday.



