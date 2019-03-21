

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, easing just 6 points or 0.2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index remains just above the 3,090-point plateau and it figures to remain rangebound again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky following the latest FOMC announcement, although crude oil prices should offer support. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished barely lower on Wednesday as losses from the financial shares and oil companies were offset by support from the property sector.



For the day, the index dipped 0.33 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 3,090.64 after trading between 3,053.45 and 3,102.52. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 4.19 points or 0.25 percent to end at 1,684.57.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.71 percent, while Bank of China slid 0.52 percent, China Merchants Bank collected 0.75 percent, China life Insurance lost 0.51 percent, Ping An Insurance jumped 1.59 percent, PetroChina fell 0.38 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) sank 0.83 percent, China Shenhua Energy eased 0.05 percent, Gemdale surged 2.55 percent, Poly Developments climbed 0.91 percent, China Vanke jumped 1.30 percent , CITIC Securities spiked 1.36 percent and China Construction Bank was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as wild swings followed Wednesday's announcement from the Federal Reserve. The major averages bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed.



The Dow shed 141.71 points or 0.55 percent to 25,745.67, while the NASDAQ added 5.02 points or 0.07 percent to 7,728.97 and the S&P 500 fell 8.34 points or 0.29 percent to 2,824.23.



The markets initially reacted positively after the Fed kept interest rates unchanged as expected but also now indicated interest rates are likely to remain unchanged for the remainder of the year. Earlier projections had indicated as many as two rate hikes before the end of the year.



The central bank also said its intends to continue to allow its holdings of agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities to decline, consistent with the aim of holding primarily Treasury securities in the longer run.



Oil prices jumped Wednesday after data showed an unexpectedly large drop in crude oil inventories last week. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures advanced 87 cents or 1.47 percent at $60.16 per barrel.



