

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Clorox Co. (CLX) said it has filed a lawsuit against Reckitt Benckiser or RB in response to a wide-ranging false and deceptive advertising campaign for RB's Lysol brand. According to the lawsuit, RB's campaign is designed to mislead consumers to purchase RB's products instead of Clorox products based on misinformation.



'Consumers deserve truthful information,' said Eric Reynolds, executive vice president - Cleaning and Burt's Bees, 'and advertising that can help them make the product choices that are best for their households. We're not opposed to competitive advertising, but we are opposed to advertising designed to mislead. Not only do RB's ads falsely claim that Lysol products are superior, they disparage the well-established effectiveness and value of Clorox products.'



According to the lawsuit, RB's television, internet and social media advertising features numerous deceptive comparisons to Clorox products, and represents Lysol products as having performance advantages they do not have. The ads confuse consumers and seek to erode Clorox's hard-earned reputation as a manufacturer of effective, user-friendly products.



The lawsuit, filed in federal court in the Northern District of California, seeks a court order halting the deceptive ads and requiring RB to surrender the profits it has earned as a result of them. The lawsuit also requests corrective advertising, unspecified damages and attorneys' fees.



