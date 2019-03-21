

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) is selling products with a derivative of marijuana, despite continuing questions about legality, according to the reports.



CVS reportedly said that it has already started to sell CBD products in eight states as of last week, including creams, sprays, roll-ons, lotions and salves.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said that CBD remains a drug ingredient and as a result is illegal to add to food and health products. CBD, which is derived from the cannabis plant, is considered by many to be non-psychoactive, unlike its fellow cannabinoid, tetrahydrocannabinol.



