

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - Drugstore chain CVS Health Corp. (CVS) has started selling cannabidiol or CBD products in eight states in the U.S., according to media reports on Wednesday.



The products reportedly being sold by the company include topicals such as CBD sprays, roll-ons, creams, lotions and salves. The products are now available in eight states - Alabama, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and Tennessee.



However, CVS Health is not selling any supplements or food additives that contain CBD.



'We have partnered with CBD product manufacturers that are complying with applicable laws and that meet CVS's high standards for quality,' media reports quoted a company spokesman as saying.



Cannabidiol is a naturally-occurring cannabinoid constituent of cannabis. It is a chemical in the marijuana plant often used for medicinal purposes, and does not have the intoxicating effects like those caused by tetrahydrocannabinol or THC. CBD is believed to relieve or ease symptoms related to health problems.



Meanwhile, cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CURLF) also disclosed that under a partnership between the two companies, CVS Health will sell the company's CBD products in more than 800 CVS Health stores across ten states in the U.S.



Curaleaf's executives said during an earnings conference call on Wednesday that CVS Health will sell Curaleaf Hemp lotions and transdermal patches in CVS Health stores. Curaleaf also said the products will also soon be offered on the CVS website.



According to Curaleaf, it became the first multi-state operator to recently launch a national CBD product line, Curaleaf Hemp, which is currently available in major retail stores across the U.S.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX