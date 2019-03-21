

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that it is expanding its production capacity for the company's next-generation battery electric vehicles at a second North American plant.



Ford said it is expanding its BEV manufacturing footprint to its Flat Rock Assembly plant in southeast Michigan. The plant will become the production home to vehicles from the company's next-generation battery electric flexible architecture. These vehicles will follow the all-electric performance SUV coming in 2020 from Ford's Cuautitlan, Mexico, plant.



Ford is targeting to invest more than $850 million in the Flat Rock Assembly Plant through 2023, adding a second shift. The plant investment also includes funding to build the next-generation Mustang and is part of a $900 million investment in Ford's operations in southeastern Michigan.



The company also announced it will complete Ford's first autonomous vehicles at a new AV manufacturing center in southeast Michigan, upfitting purpose-built, commercial-grade hybrid vehicles with self-driving technology and unique interiors. Production of Ford's first autonomous vehicles will begin in 2021 for deployment in commercial services to move people and goods.



Ford also announced it is building its next-generation North American Transit Connect small commercial and passenger van in Mexico, starting in 2021.



All of the moves are part of the company's commitment to continuously find ways to boost its global competitiveness. This builds on Ford's recent announcements to exit the heavy truck business in Brazil, restructure its operations in Europe and improve results in China.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX