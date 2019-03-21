sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

65,76 Euro		+0,54
+0,83 %
WKN: 604700 ISIN: DE0006047004 Ticker-Symbol: HEI 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,44
65,78
20.03.
65,10
65,38
07:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG65,76+0,83 %