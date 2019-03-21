

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HeidelbergCement (HDELY.PK) reported that its fiscal 2018 Group share of profit rose to 1.14 billion euros from 918 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share improved by 25% to 5.76 euros. Result from current operations declined 9%, or 4% like-for-like, to 1.98 billion euros.



Fiscal 2018 revenue rose by 5% to 18.1 billion euros from 17.3 billion euros, last year, even though it was impaired by negative currency effects. Adjusted for currency and consolidation effects, revenue increased by 8%.



For 2019, the Managing Board has set the goal of increasing revenue and result from current operations moderately before currency and consolidation effects as well as moderately improving the profit for the financial year before non-recurring effects.



The Managing Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on 9 May 2019 a significant increase of 11% in the dividend to 2.10 euros per share.



