

NEUTRAUBLING (dpa-AFX) - Beverage filling and packaging company Krones AG (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK) on Thursday said it continues to expect fiscal 2019 revenue to grow by 3% and the EBT margin to increase to approximately 6%.



Krones said its sales price increases on all bottling and packaging equipment and for process technology with effect from May 1, 2018 are likely to have a slight positive effect on earnings in the 2019 financial year.



The company noted that due to the focus on increases in the sales price level, in the current economic and geopolitical climate, Krones sees the achievement of its targets for 2019 subject to greater uncertainties than in the past. For its third performance target, working capital to revenue, Krones expects a figure of 26%.



In fiscal 2018, revenues were 3.85 billion euros, and EBT margin was 5.3 percent.



The company plans to hold the dividend stable relative to the previous year with a dividend of 1.70 euros per share for 2018.



Krones also confirmed its preliminary figures for fiscal 2018 published on February 21.



