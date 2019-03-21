

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L), a defense, security and aerospace company, announced Thursday the appointment of Neil Johnson as an independent Non-executive Director to its Board with effect from April 2. Johnson will assume the role of Chairman when Mark Elliott retires from the QinetiQ Board at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting on July 24, 2019.



On appointment, Johnson will become a member of the Audit, Remuneration, Nominations, Risk & CSR, and Security Committees.



The company noted that Johnson retires from his role as Chairman of Motability Operations Group plc at the end of March 2019, having served nine years on the Board. It has also been announced that he will step down as Chairman of Centaur plc prior to becoming QinetiQ Chairman in July 2019.



Since May 2016, Johnson has been Chairman of Electra plc, the former private equity firm which has returned more than £2bn to its shareholders during this period.



He remains Chairman of Synthomer plc, a polymers and specialist chemicals business, and is Senior Independent Director at the Business Growth Fund.



