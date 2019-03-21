

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were trading mixed on Thursday as uncertainty surrounding Brexit and U.S. President Donald Trump's latest comments that the U.S. tariffs on China would remain in place 'for a substantial period of time' offset a boost from a dovish Federal Reserve.



The British pound held near a one-month low after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May requested a three-month delay to Britain's departure from the European Union.



At an EU summit in Brussels today, she will try to persuade the other 27 countries to delay the U.K's exit beyond 29 March.



Investors also awaited the Bank of England's latest policy decision, with analysts expecting no change in the interest rate.



Earlier in the day, the Swiss National Bank maintained its expansionary monetary policy, while the Norges bank raised interest rates and signaled there could be more policy tightening in the second half of this year.



In economic releases, U.K. retail sales posted a surprise growth of 0.4 percent month-month in February, beating forecasts.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 0.1 percent at 380.37 in opening deals after declining 0.9 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was losing 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 index was little changed while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.3 percent.



Banks were losing ground on concerns that their margins would erode in a low-rate environment. Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale dropped 2-3 percent.



Infineon Technologies rose 1.2 percent and STMicroelectonics advanced 2 percent after U.S. memory-chip maker Micron Technology beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal second quarter.



Essilor Luxottica lost 4.7 percent in Paris amid infighting at the top management.



Elior Group tumbled 3.3 percent. The company said that any indication as to the result of its discussions with PAI Partners concerning a potential sale of its concession catering activities is premature.



Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore climbed 2-3 percent as copper prices rose on the back of a weaker greenback.



British precision engineering group Renishaw slumped 11 percent after a profit warning.



