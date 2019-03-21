

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $111.58 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $61.40 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Canadian Solar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $99.48 million or $1.61 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.9% to $0.90 billion from $1.11 billion last year.



Canadian Solar Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q4): $0.90 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX