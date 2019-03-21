

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Encana Corp. (ECA) announced the appointment of Corey Code as Executive Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer, effective May 1, 2019. Sherri Brillon, who has served as Encana's CFO since 2009, will be retiring at the end of May 2019.



Code joined Encana in 1999 and has served in numerous positions within the organization. He most recently served as Vice-President, Investor Relations and Strategy, and in other leadership positions as Treasurer and Vice-President, Portfolio Management.



Doug Suttles, Encana President & CEO, stated: 'We are pleased that Corey will be joining our Executive Leadership Team. Corey has played a significant role within the financial leadership of Encana and is well known to our shareholders through his recent strategic planning and investor relations positions.'



