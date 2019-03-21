

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Uncertainties related to U.S.-China trade and Brexit fears are influencing the market sentiments. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading in the red.



The Jobless Claims report for the week is the major focus among a set of economic announcements on Thursday.



As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 90 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 8.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 29 points.



The U.S. shares closed mostly lower on Wednesday. The Nasdaq inched up 5.02 points or 0.1 percent to a new five-month closing high of 7,728.97, the Dow dropped 141.71 points or 0.6 percent to 25,745.67 and the S&P 500 fell 8.34 points or 0.3 percent to 2,824.23. On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 225K while it was 229K in the previous week.



Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey report for March will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 5.5, versus a decline of 4.1 in the previous month.



The Conference Board's Leading Indicators for February will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.1 percent, compared to a decline of 0.1 percent a month ago.



The Quarterly Services Survey for the fourth quarter will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the prior quarter, Information Revenue increased 1.9 percent.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the change was a decline of 204 bcf.



Two -year, five year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.00 am ET. Two year FRN Note auction will be held at 11.00 am ET. 10 year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities or TIPS auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the previous week, the level was $3.972 trillion.



The Fed Money Supply for week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was a deficit of $11.0 billion.



Asian stock markets finished mostly higher on Thursday. Chinese shares ended higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 10.81 points or 0.4 percent to 3,101.46, although Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 249.41 points or 0.9 percent to 29,071.56. The Japanese markets were closed for the Vernal Equinox holiday. Australian markets finished little changed with a positive bias.



European shares are trading broadly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 20.28 points or 0.38 percent. DAX of Germany is falling 97.11 points or 0.84 percent. FTSE 100 of England is gaining 32.64 points or 0.45 percent. Swiss Market Index is down 58.37 points or 0.62 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.29 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX