sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,49 Euro		+0,27
+8,39 %
WKN: A115GK ISIN: US45773H2013 Ticker-Symbol: GBMB 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,20
3,253
15:28
3,21
3,24
15:27
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC3,49+8,39 %