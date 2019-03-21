

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) announced its Ebola vaccine, INO-4201, was safe, tolerable, and generated strong T cell and antibody responses, according to Phase 1 data. The company said the study demonstrated that intradermal (skin) administration with Inovio's CELLECTRA delivery device resulted in 100% of evaluable subjects generating antigen-specific antibody responses that persisted for more than one year in most subjects and generated T cell responses equivalent to or better than the group that received intramuscular delivery.



Joseph Kim, Inovio's President and CEO, said, 'With strong preclinical and human data, Inovio is executing on our overall development strategy in advancing INO-4201 as a viable stockpile vaccine. Because Inovio's Ebola vaccine can be used to protect against Ebola infection and can be boosted multiple times without any anti-vector response, it could be employed to boost viral vector vaccines that cannot be effectively re-administered. We now look to secure partner funding to further advance our Ebola vaccine as a stand-alone vaccine as well as a boost for those previously immunized with viral vector vaccines.'



