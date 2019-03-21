

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said Thursday that Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks plans to retire from the automaker at the end of 2019. He will be succeeded by Tim Stone, a finance executive who served 20 years at Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), and as CFO of Snap Inc. (SNAP). The company also announced other major changes to its global leadership team.



Stone, 52, will join Ford on April 15 as a company officer and assume the role of CFO on June 1. He will report to Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett.



Shanks, 66, will work closely with Stone on the CFO transition and then work on special projects through the end of the year.



In addition, Ford said that Peter Fleet, president of International Markets Group, has announced his intention to retire. Fleet, 51, has held leading roles in Ford marketing, sales and service, and business operations globally for nearly 30 years.



Effective April 1, Mark Ovenden, currently president Ford Middle East & Africa, is named president of International Markets Group and will lead its formation. The International Markets Group will become a reporting business unit on January 1, 2020.



Further, Ford said that the new business unit will oversee nearly 100 markets, including the company's operations in Africa, ASEAN, Australia, India, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand and South Korea, as well as a number of emerging and distributor markets around the world. The company noted that the formation of this new business unit follows the recent establishment of China as a standalone business unit.



Ovenden, 54, will report to Jim Farley, president of Ford Global Markets.



Ford also announced that Stuart Rowley, currently chief operating officer for Ford North America, is appointed to the role of president, Ford of Europe.



Rowley, 51, succeeds Steven Armstrong who is being named chairman, Ford of Europe. Both roles will report to Farley, and are effective April 1.



In addition, Birgit Behrendt, vice president, Joint Ventures, Alliances and Commercial Affairs in Europe also announced her intention to retire after a 40-year career at Ford.



In her current role until the end of March, Behrendt, 59, serves as the main interface with the company's joint venture and alliance partners as well as supporting the establishment of the strategic alliance with Volkswagen. Going forward, she will continue to serve in her role as a member of the Ford Werke Supervisory Board.



