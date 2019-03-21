

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound was defensive against its key counterparts in the European session on Thursday, as fears over a 'no-deal' Brexit intensified on the possibility of U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal being failed for a third time in U.K. Parliament.



With just eight days left for the U.K. to leave the EU, traders were worried about how May can get her deal approved through the House of Commons in the next few days.



Theresa May requested for a three-month extension to Brexit on Wednesday, as she was unable to get her deal agreed by MPs and passed into law.



European Council President Donald Tusk said Wednesday that a short extension 'should be possible,' depending on the condition that the UK parliament will pass the current withdrawal agreement next week.



The Bank of England kept its key interest rate and bond purchases unchanged, and reiterated that a further tightening of policy at a gradual pace may be needed if the economy expands in line with projections.



The nine-member Monetary Policy Committee, led by Governor Mark Carney, held the bank rate unchanged at 0.75 percent, in line with economists' expectations.



The stock of corporate bond purchases was kept at GBP 10 billion and that of government bond purchases at GBP 435 billion.



Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that U.K. retail sales rose unexpectedly in February.



The retail sales rose 0.4 percent month-on-month in February, following a 1.2 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had forecast a 0.4 percent decline.



The currency showed mixed trading against its major counterparts in the Asian session. While it rose against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the franc and the euro.



The pound depreciated to 0.8689 against the euro, its lowest since February 25, and recorded a 0.6 percent slide from a high of 0.8637 touched at 2:30 am ET. The pair was valued at 0.8648 at yesterday's close. The pound is seen finding support around the 0.88 level.



The pound lost 0.9 percent to an 8-day low of 1.3106 against the greenback, following an advance to 1.3227 at 9:30 pm ET. The pound-greenback pair finished Wednesday's deals at 1.3192. Next key support for the pound is seen around the 1.30 level.



Data from the Labor Department showed that first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell more than expected in the week ended March 16. The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 221,000, a decrease of 9,000 from the previous week's revised level of 230,000.



The U.K. currency weakened to a 9-day low of 144.85 against the Japanese yen, down by 1.1 percent from a high of 146.40 seen at 9:45 pm ET. At yesterday's close, the pair was quoted at 146.02. Should the pound extends its downward trading, 142.5 is possibly seen as its next support level.



Having strengthened to 1.3116 against the Swiss franc at 3:00 am ET, the pound reversed direction and fell 0.7 percent to near a 4-week low of 1.3025. The pound was trading at 1.3089 per franc at yesterday's close. Continuation of the pound's downtrend may see it challenging support around the 1.29 area.



Switzerland's central bank kept its expansionary monetary policy unchanged by holding the key interest rate unchanged, citing a still strong franc, and trimmed the inflation forecast for this year due to weaker outlook for global economy.



The Swiss National Bank left its interest rate on sight deposits unchanged at -0.75 percent and the target range for the three-month Libor between -1.25 percent and -0.25 percent. The decision was in line with economists' expectations.



