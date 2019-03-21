

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk said that its Annual General Meeting approved the actual remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2018 and the remuneration level for 2019, the Company's statutory Annual Report 2018. The Revised Remuneration Principles were adopted. But a proposal from a shareholder to reduce prices if the return on equity exceeded 7%, was not adopted.



The Meeting approved re-election of Helge Lund as chairman of the Board of Directors;re-election of Jeppe Christiansen as vice chairman of the Board of Directors.



The Meeting also approved re-election of Brian Daniels, Andreas Fibig, Sylvie Gr?goire, Liz Hewitt, Kasim Kutay and Martin Mackay as members of the Board of Directors; election of Laurence Debroux as new member of the Board of Directors; re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartner-selskab as the Company's auditor.



The final dividend for 2018 of DKK 5.15 for each Novo Nordisk A or B share of DKK 0.20 has been approved. The total dividend for 2018 of DKK 8.15 includes both the interim dividend of DKK 3.00 for each Novo Nordisk A and B share of DKK 0.20 which was paid in August 2018 and a final dividend of DKK 5.15 for each Novo Nordisk A and B share of DKK 0.20 to be paid in March 2019.



The Annual Meeting reduction of the Company's B share capital by cancellation of part of the Company's own holding of B shares. The Company's B shares are reduced by DKK 10,000,000 from DKK 382,512,800 to DKK 372,512,800. The Company's A share capital of DKK 107.49 million remains unchanged, whereby the Company's share capital will amount to DKK 480 million.



The Annual Meeting adapted authorisation to the Board of Directors until the Annual General Meeting 2020 to allow the Company to repurchase own shares of up to 10% of the share capital subject to a holding limit of 10% of the share capital.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX