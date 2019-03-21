

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended mixed on Thursday after a choppy session, reacting to the U.S. Federal Reserve's outlook about interest rate and economic growth. Uncertainty about Brexit and U.S.-China trade weighed as well.



Meanwhile, the Bank of England decided to hold interest rates steady amid rising uncertainty about Brexit.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.04%. Among the major indices in the region, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 ended lower 0.46% and 0.07%, respectively, while the U.K.'s FTSE closed 0.88% up. Switzerland's SMI ended lower by about 0.1%.



Among other markets in Europe, Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Czech Republic, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Russia closed higher.



Portugal, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine ended flat with a negative bias.



In the U.K. market, Hikma Pharma ended nearly 7% up. Fresnillo, Reckitt Benckiser, Associated British Foods, Experian, GlaxoSmithKline, Next, Unilever, Coca Cola, Smith & Nephew gained 2 to 4%.



Merlin Entertainment plunged more than 5% following a rating downgrade. Hammerson, RBS, Intu Properties, EasyJet, Lloyds Banking, WPP and Pesimmon declined 2 to 5%.



In the French market, STMicroElectronics surged up 4.4%. Unibail Rodamco, Bouygues, Pernod Ricard, Orange and Accor also closed notably higher.



Essilor tumbled more than 6%. Sodexo, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole and Renault shed 1.5 to 3%.



In Germany, Wirecard, Deutsche Bank, Bayer, Fresenius, Deutsche Post, Lufthansa, HeidelbergCement, Thyssenkrupp and BMW lost 1 to 5%.



RWE surged up 3.5%. Covestro, Beiersdorf, Infineon and Siemens also moved up.



On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 2-1/4 to 2-1/2% in support of its mandate of fostering maximum employment and price stability.



The central bank's forward projections also indicated interest rates are likely to remain unchanged for the remainder of the year. In December 2018, the Fed had indicated that there would be two hikes this 2019.



The downward revision to the rate projections comes as the Fed noted data received since its January meeting points to a slowdown in economic growth from the solid rate seen in the fourth quarter of 2018.



The Fed reiterated that it will be patient as it determines future adjustments to interest rates to support a sustained economic expansion, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near 2%.



The Bank of England kept its key interest rate and bond purchases unchanged on Thursday, and reiterated that a further tightening of policy at a gradual pace may be needed if the economy expands in line with projections.



BoE said new economic data has been mixed and the U.K.'s economic outlook will depend significantly on the nature and timing of Brexit.



Preliminary data from the Office for National Statistics showed UK retail sales rose in February, defying expectations for a decline, despite a sharp decline in food sales.



Retail sales grew 0.4% month-on-month after a 0.9% rise in January. Sales rose for a second straight month. Economists had forecast a 0.4% decline.



Switzerland's central bank today kept its expansionary monetary policy unchanged by holding its interest rate on sight deposits unchanged at -0.75% and the target range for the three-month Libor between -1.25 and -0.25%.



The bank trimmed the inflation forecast for this year due to weaker outlook for global economy.



On the Brexit front, British Prime Minister Theresa May blamed the Parliament for the delay in Britain's exit from EU. May, who wrote to European Council President Donald Tusk, seeking time until June 30 for Brexit, said the British lawmakers should decide on the next steps soon as the citizens were 'tired of infighting and political games.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX