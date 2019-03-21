

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Enel SpA Thursday said it full-year 2018 EBITDA rose 4.5% to 16.35 billion euros from 15.65 billion euros in 2017.



The increase in EBITDA reflects the improvement in margins on renewables, end-user markets in Italy and Spain and in the distribution business as well as the effects of the efficiency policy pursued by the Group.



Enel full-year net income jumped to 4.79 billion euros from 3.78 billion euros last year.



Net income rose due to increase in EBIT, a decline in net financial expense, value adjustments of interests in companies accounted for using the equity method, and a reduction in taxes.



Revenues for the year grew 1.4% to 75.67 billion euros from 74.64 billion euros last year.



Revenue growth reflects higher revenues from renewables business, on the free market in Italy, as well as changes in the scope of consolidation, notably the acquisition of Eletropaulo.



