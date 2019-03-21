

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly lower on Thursday, losing for a second straight day, after a highly lackluster session, as investors stayed wary of creating fresh positions amid concerns about global economic slowdown.



Besides reacting to news on Brexit and U.S.-China trade issues, the market also digested the Swiss National Bank's policy statement.



The benchmark SMI ended down 9.27 points, or 0.1% at 9,454.05. The index touched a high of 9,458.65 and a low of 9,394.71 in the session.



Credit Suisse, Julius Baer, UBS Group, LafargeHolcim and ABB lost 1 to 2%. SGS, Swiss Life Holding, Lonza Group and Swatch Group also ended weak.



Nestle ended 0.8% up. Swisscom, Sika, Novartis and Givaudan ended with modest gains.



KTM Industries surged up nearly 5% after the company said its major owner Pierer Industrie is in talks with India's Bajaj Auto International Holdings over a possible deal that would see Bajaj convert its existing 48% stake in the Austrian company's motorcycle unit, into a minority holding in the listed company.



Switzerland's central bank today kept its expansionary monetary policy unchanged by holding the key interest rate unchanged, citing a still strong franc, and trimmed the inflation forecast for this year due to weaker outlook for global economy.



The Swiss National Bank left its interest rate on sight deposits unchanged at -0.75% and the target range for the three-month Libor between -1.25% and -0.25%. The decision was in line with economists' expectations.



The previous move in the sight deposit rate was a 50 basis points reduction in January 2015, when the bank also abandoned its currency exchange rate ceiling of CHF 1.20 per euro.



The SNB said it will remain active in the foreign exchange market as necessary, while taking the overall currency situation into consideration.



The bank trimmed the inflation forecast for this year to 0.3% from 0.5% and forecast 1.2% price growth for next year, citing weaker outlooks for growth and inflation abroad, and the resulting reduction in expectations regarding policy rates in the major currency areas going forward.



The inflation outlook for next year was cut to 0.6% from 1%. The bank forecast 1.2% inflation in 2021. The bank still expects GDP growth of around 1.5% this year after a 2.5% expansion last year.



Among other major markets in Europe, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 ended lower 0.46% and 0.07%, respectively, while the U.K.'s FTSE closed 0.88% up. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.04%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX