

MASON (dpa-AFX) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) revealed a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $203.33 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $302.10 million, or $2.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $1.68 billion from $1.59 billion last year.



Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $1.84 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q3): $1.68 Bln vs. $1.59 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.42 - $7.48 Full year revenue guidance: $6870 - $6885 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX