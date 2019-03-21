

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GameStop Corp. (GME) Thursday said it has appointed George Sherman as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 15, 2019.



Sherman succeeds Shane Kim, who has served as interim Chief Executive Officer since May 2018 and as a director since July 2011. Most recently, Sherman served as chief executive officer of Victra.



'We are very excited to welcome George to the GameStop team. His extensive retail leadership at several top brands including Advance Auto Parts, Best Buy, Target Corporation and Home Depot positions him as the right choice to lead GameStop for the years ahead,' said Dan DeMatteo, GameStop's executive chairman.



'I am honored to have the opportunity to lead GameStop, one of the leading and most recognized brands in the video game industry. I bring significant experience working with other retailers that have undergone large, successful transformations and look forward to leveraging GameStop's industry position, history and brand,' Sherman added.



