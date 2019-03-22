

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall nationwide inflation in Japan was up 0.2 percent on year in February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent and unchanged from the January reading.



Core inflation, which excludes volatile food prices, advanced an annual 0.7 percent - again missing expectations for 0.8 percent, which would have been unchanged.



Individually, prices for food and transportation were down on year, and higher for fuel, recreation, medical care and furniture.



On a monthly basis, overall inflation was unchanged and core CPI added 0.1 percent.



