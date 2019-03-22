

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) signed Vox to be part of an upcoming subscription service for newspaper and magazine readers, adding the popular explainer website to a lineup that's due to be announced next week, Bloomberg reported citing a person familiar with the matter.



The site is owned by Vox Media Inc., which also publishes the Verge, SBNation and Eater, though its other properties won't be part of the service initially, the report said.



Apple is in the process of lining up contributors to the new offering, which has been dubbed Apple News Magazines inside the company. Apple acquired a company called Texture last year to help it build the service. It had arrangements with over 200 magazines.



The service is designed to let consumers subscribe to a bundle of newspapers and magazines for a flat monthly fee. Apple's comparable service for music, Apple Music, costs users about $10 month. The Cupertino, California-based company plans to announce the news service, a video-streaming offering and a credit card in partnership with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. next week, Bloomberg reported.



