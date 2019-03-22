

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW said that the BMW Summer 2019 Watch Collection will be available Summer 2019; prices range from 169,00 euros to 439,00 euros. A first look at the new collections will be given to journalists on 22 March at Fossil Group's headquarters in Basel.



BMW said,'Available in three-link stainless steel bracelets and premium leather straps, the subtly shaded dials feature the brand's iconic blue or impressive automobileinspired colors of silver, red, black and cashmere. The beauty is in the details with a logo etching on the crown.'



