

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc (FB) said that it found that some user passwords were being stored in a readable format within its internal data storage systems, as part of a routine security review in January,



Facebook said, 'This caught our attention because our login systems are designed to mask passwords using techniques that make them unreadable. We have fixed these issues and as a precaution we will be notifying everyone whose passwords we have found were stored in this way.'



Facebook noted the passwords were never visible to anyone outside of Facebook and it has found no evidence to date that anyone internally abused or improperly accessed them. We estimate that it will notify hundreds of millions of Facebook Lite users, tens of millions of other Facebook users, and tens of thousands of Instagram users. Facebook Lite is a version of Facebook predominantly used by people in regions with lower connectivity.



Facebook said, 'In the course of our review, we have been looking at the ways we store certain other categories of information - like access tokens - and have fixed problems as we've discovered them. There is nothing more important to us than protecting people's information, and we will continue making improvements as part of our ongoing security efforts at Facebook.'



