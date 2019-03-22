

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BD or Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) issued statement related to the recent letter from FDA to health care providers regarding paclitaxel-coated devices. The company is collaborating with other industry stakeholders, the FDA and the VIVA Physicians Group to support an independent patient-level meta-analysis. The company plans to complete these independent analyses prior to the FDA's Advisory Committee Meeting that is anticipated for mid-June 2019.



On March 15, the FDA issued a letter to health care providers regarding paclitaxel-coated devices used to treat peripheral arterial disease in the femoropopliteal artery. It is of critical importance that BD's customers and shareholders know that BD believes in its LUTONIX drug-coated balloon (DCB) formulation and stands behind the robustness of its pre-clinical and clinical data.



The totality of evidence from seven, separate LUTONIX DCB studies continues to collectively demonstrate the safety and efficacy of these products, which offer an important treatment option for a vulnerable patient population. Over the past several months, BD has completed an extensive, comprehensive review of all available LUTONIX DCB clinical data and these analyses continue to confirm the safety and efficacy of our products.



In its March 15 letter, the FDA stated, based upon their preliminary analysis of long-term follow-up data, that they see a potentially concerning signal of increased long-term mortality regarding the paclitaxel-coated device use.



The FDA acknowledged that the cause for the increased risk of mortality is unknown, that there is a limited amount of long-term data (which creates variability in estimating mortality risk) and that the data was not designed to be pooled. Yet, the FDA determined to issue the letter primarily, it would appear, on a limited review of data from less than 1,000 patients combined from three studies with five-year data (completed by BD, Medtronic and Cook Medical).



BD's LEVANT 2 study enrolled 1,189 patients for the FDA panel's safety evaluation; this intent-to-treat (ITT) population was reevaluated at five years and we do not see a signal of increased long-term mortality in this large patient cohort (p=.198).



While subset analysis of the randomized portion (476 patients) of the LEVANT 2 study did cross the line to significance (p=.046) at five years, the broader data set confirms the safety of this product and is larger than the pooled dataset referenced in the FDA letter.



BD said it has reviewed the patient level data from randomized portion of the LEVANT 2 study extensively. There are several known confounding factors for mortality over the five-year period. Said simply, there are causes of mortality for some participants that could not reasonably be attributed to paclitaxel.



When excluding those individual deaths, the subset analysis of the randomized portion no longer crosses the line to significance at five years. The company has also engaged an independent third-party contract research organization (CRO) to repeat analyses and perform its own.



