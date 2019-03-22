

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) will announce $300 million investment in its electric-car plant north of Detroit after enduring days of intense criticism for idling an Ohio factory, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



The reports said GM will announce news on Friday along with the United Auto Workers union and local government officials at its factory in Orion Township, Michigan. The company said only that it's making 'major new investment focused on the development of GM future technologies' at the facility that builds fully electric Chevrolet Bolt cars.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX